Narcotics task force search warrant leads to five arrests

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A search warrant executed by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force led to five arrests on June 23.

The task force worked with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to search a residence in the 300 block of Clamshell Drive.

Police found cocaine, prescription medication, marijuana and marijuana wax at the residence.

Police arrested 57-year-old Albert Ramo Saliasi, 21-year-old Jason Anthony Dowless, 20-year-old Amerikan Saliasi, 18-year-old Jessica Tran Thai and 18-year-old Matea Ward Smith.

Charges for each suspect are listed below.

Albert Ramo Saliasi:

Felony Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Felony Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Saliasi was released on a $50,000 secured bond.

Jason Anthony Dowless:

Felony Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Felony Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Manufacturing a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Dowless was released on a $76,000 secured bond.

Amerikan Saliasi:

Felony Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Felony Manufacture a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Possession with the intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Saliasi is being held on an $85,000 secured bond.

Jessica Tran Thai:

Felony Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Felony Manufacture a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Possession with the intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Thai was released on a $75,000 secured bond.

Matea Ward Smith:

Felony Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Felony Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Smith was released on a $50,000 secured bond.