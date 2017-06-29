Man shows up at gas station in his underwear claiming he was drugged, robbed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man showed up at a Newport News gas station in his underwear early Tuesday morning claiming he had been drugged and robbed.

Officers were called to the Wawa in the 12000 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:10 a.m. Once on scene, police spoke with a 27-year-old man, who appeared to be disoriented and in distress.

When asked about his clothes, police say the man claimed to have been drugged and robbed.

He was reportedly at a hotel before. At one point, he was assaulted and robbed of his clothing, phone and cash by a man and woman. Police say the victim managed to get away from the hotel and ran to the Wawa. He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries to his knees and a cut to his eyebrow.

Officers also spoke with people at the hotel about the incident. Police are still investigating.