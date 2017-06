PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Chris Hill joined us in the kitchen today with some good advice for holiday weekend grilling. He made for us a couple of recipes he’s created with the local food truck, Karnage Asada.

Chris made Marinated Chicken Taco with Napa Slaw and Spicy Greek Yogurt Sauce and a Jalapeno-Cilantro Margarita.