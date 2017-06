VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Thirteen people are displaced after a fire at a townhouse Thursday night in Virginia Beach.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Grant Avenue at 8:10 p.m.

The fire has been marked under control. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say seven adults, six children and four pets — two cats, a dog and a rabbit — were all displaced.

