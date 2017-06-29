Gold Course at the Golden Horseshoe set to reopen for July 4th weekend

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – One of the premier golf courses in the country, rich in its history, is now set to re-open on Saturday. The Gold Course at the Golden Horseshoe has completed its one-year restoration, which needed between $2.5 and $3 million, and will be open for business just in time for Fourth-of-July Weekend.

Golf Digest ranked the course 62nd out of its 100 best public courses. Robert Trent Jones originally designed the course back in 1963, and his son Rees oversaw the restoration.

“When my father first came here, he just found this wonderful forest, and then he rattled the holes in almost perfect fashion,” said Jones at a media gathering on Monday. “It’s just a majestic golf course, framed by magical trees on every hole. Then it has four of the best par 3 combinations in the world.”

The signature hole might just be the island green at the par-3 16th, which Jones said served as an inspiration to the world-famous 17th hole at Sawgrass, home of the Players Championship.