Friday is the deadline to settle ERC toll bills without late fees

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you have an old bill from Elizabeth River Crossings that you haven’t settled, you may want to call them before Friday evening.

Thousands of drivers have outstanding bills — some of which reach into the thousands of dollars.

ERC has sent 20,000 settlement letters. Of those, 11,000 people owed between $2,200 and $5,000; 5,000 owed between $5,000 and $8,000; and another 4,000 owed more than $8,000.

Those people aren’t calling to settle their bills, though, according to ERC CEO Philip Shucet.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, only 615 people had settled. That’s just three percent of those qualified to settle.

July 3 is a restart date of sorts for ERC. New late fees of $25 per monthly invoice will be applied to accounts that are 30 days past due. Unsettled old bills and DMV holds remain until bills are settled.

If you want to settle, call ERC before 7 p.m. Friday to do so without incurring late fees. Customers with questions about the new fee structure, settlements or toll bills can call the ERC Customer Care Center toll-free at 855-378-7623.

Pay tolls without late fees. This is the last week. July turns a new page. Settle up today. 855-378-7623. @DriveERT https://t.co/IIDAyRazdV — Philip Shucet (@PhilipShucet) June 26, 2017