Driver dies after accident, vehicle fire in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A driver died after an accident and vehicle fire Thursday in Elizabeth City.

Emergency crews were called to the 3300 block of the Main Street Extension at 11:35 a.m.

Jerry Newell with the Pasquotank County 911 Center tells WAVY.com a vehicle ran off the road, went into a ditch and caught fire.

Newell says a female driver died. A female passenger was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with minor injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.