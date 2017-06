YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who stole a bottle of alcohol from an ABC store.

Officials say that on June 12, the suspect entered the ABC store located in the 800 Block of Merrimac Trail, put a bottle of alcohol in her purse and left the store without paying for it.

The suspect appears to have tattoos on both of her upper arms.

If you have information about the suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

