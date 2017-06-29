Dare County police seek man wanted on drug charges

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a 20-year-old man who is wanted on drug charges.

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force searched a home in the 1800 block of Creek Street on Monday and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities are now looking for Daniel Hwan Sok.

Sok has warrants for felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony manufacturing of a schedule VI controlled substance and felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

If you know where Sok is, contact the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at 252-473-3444 or 252-475-5980.