VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in the Aragona Village section of Virginia Beach.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Opal Avenue around 12:44 p.m. Officials say the fire was marked under control within 10 minutes.

Three adults and two pets were unharmed; no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

