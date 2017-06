PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Traffic on Interstate 264 West is being detoured to Portsmouth Boulevard for a fuel spill clean-up.

VDOT spokesperson Nina Napolitano says a the spill is from a disabled tractor-trailer.

PORTSMOUTH-I-264WB at Portsmouth Blvd. Detour in place due to fuel spill from a disabled tractor trailer @wavy_news pic.twitter.com/MaYl0FCM86 — Jen Lewis (@JenLewiswavy) June 29, 2017

