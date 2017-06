ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in an early morning armed robbery in Camptown.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects entered the 7-Eleven on Carrsville Highway at 3:41 a.m. Thursday. Both men had handguns and demanded money from the clerk. After getting cash, they ran from the scene. It’s believed they had a car parked nearby.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.