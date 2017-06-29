All-Pro camp at W&M still going strong after 24 years

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Aside from the fact they’ve all achieved stardom in the NFL, there’s something Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, Rob Gronkowski, Tim Tebow, Matt Ryan and Brett Favre share in common. They’ve all attended the Colonial All-Pro Camp at the College of William and Mary.

“Well, it’s all worked out well, thanks to a lot of help from Nike,” said William and Mary head football coach Jimmye Laycock. “They’ve (Nike’s) done a lot with bringing in the pros, and the coaches (at William and Mary) do a really good job of running the thing. It’s very organized, and we do the best we can.”

Now in its 24th year, the camp welcomed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Pittsburgh Steelers all-pro quarterback Matt Ryan. “I think there was a lot of Falcons fans out there,” said Ryan, who’s team just played in Super Bowl 51 back in February.

“To see the influence that you can have and to see their faces light up, it’s fun to be a part of it. I really enjoy it,” said Ryan.