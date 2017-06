CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Nine people were displaced by an apartment fire in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Welcome Road at 4:51 p.m. Crews got to the scene five minutes later and found smoke and fire coming from the building.

The fire was marked under control by 5:10 p.m. and was out at 5:15 p.m.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.