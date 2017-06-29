4 adults, 1 child rescued from capsized boat near Masonboro Inlet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued 5 people in North Carolina Wednesday night after their boat capsized.

Crews were called to the to an area three miles off Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina — near the Masonboro Inlet — around 8 p.m.

Four adults and a 4-year-old child were in the water, according to the Coast Guard. All five had life jackets on and were clinging to the vessel.

Crews got all five out of the and to a Coast Guard station within 40 minutes.

Coast Guard Masonboro Inlet Rescue View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach approaches a capsized vessel near Masonboro Inlet, North Carolina, June 28, 2017. A 22-foot boat with four adults and one 4 year old aboard capsized about three miles off Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, and the Wrightsville Beach boat crew rescued all five people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Bob Sylverstein/Released) A mariner grasps the side of a 22-foot vessel after the boat capsized near Masonboro Inlet, North Carolina, June 28, 2017. Four adults and one 4-year-old child were aboard the boat when it capsized, and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, rescued the people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Bob Sylverstein/Released) A mariner grasps the side of a 22-foot vessel after the boat capsized near Masonboro Inlet, North Carolina, June 28, 2017. Four adults and one 4-year-old child were aboard the boat when it capsized, and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, rescued the people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Bob Sylverstein/Released) A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach brings aboard a man from the water near Masonboro Inlet, North Carolina, June 28, 2017. A 22-foot boat with four adults and one 4 year old aboard capsized about three miles off Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, and the Wrightsville Beach boat crew rescued all five people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Bob Sylverstein/Released)