4 adults, 1 child rescued from capsized boat near Masonboro Inlet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued 5 people in North Carolina Wednesday night after their boat capsized.
Crews were called to the to an area three miles off Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina — near the Masonboro Inlet — around 8 p.m.
Four adults and a 4-year-old child were in the water, according to the Coast Guard. All five had life jackets on and were clinging to the vessel.
Crews got all five out of the and to a Coast Guard station within 40 minutes.
Coast Guard Masonboro Inlet Rescue
Coast Guard Masonboro Inlet Rescue x
