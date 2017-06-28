Live Music, Fireworks and Painting Like Bob Ross

Friday, June 30 – Tuesday, July 4 : Star Spangled Celebration @ Kings Dominion

Kings Dominion wants to celebrate our men and women who serve in the armed forces this independence day! The Star Spangled Celebration will have the park decked out in red, white and blue all weekend long. There will be firework shows every night, musical performances from local military bands, plus you can enjoy all of your favorite rides—–and that’s not all. Active and retired military members as well as veterans get in free! The Star Spangled Celebration kicks off this Friday through Tuesday, July 4th! Tickets are free to all active, retired and veteran military with valid ID.

Friday, June 30 : Lauren Alaina @ Waterside

Lauren Alaina first captured our hearts on season 10 of American Idol! Now the sassy country singer is making her way to Hampton Roads this Friday. US1061 has teamed up with waterside district to bring the ACM nominee for Female vocalist of the year right here for all of us to enjoy. The road less traveled singer will perform on the blue moon stage under the Virginia Summer Sky. So throw your cowboy boots, grab a beverage and some tasty treats while you’re at is—and come enjoy this free summer time concert at Waterside! The show kicks off this Friday at 8 PM and admission is free

Saturday, July 1 : Downtown Hampton Block Party in Downtown Hampton

This Saturday, you can be a part of the peninsula’s largest outdoor paint party. Not only that, but your favorite Hampton Roads tribute band, The Deloreans, rock the stage with the biggest hits from the 80s! Come out and have a blast with the entire family at the Deloreans and Bob Ross Paint night. Learn how to paint happy trees and happy clouds from a certified instructor. Then put on your best neon, tease your hair and get ready to rock out! Join in the fun this Saturday in Downtown Hampton! Tickets to paint like Bob Ross are $35 AND the Deloreans concerts is FREE!