Virginia Beach man sentenced to 12 years for object sexual penetration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday for object sexual penetration of a victim under the age of 13.

Thirty-five-year-old Justin John Geist was sentenced to 50 years with 38 years suspended.

Geist pleaded guilty on Feb. 8.

At some point between March 22, 2013, and July 31, 2013, Geist sexually assaulted the victim, who was 10-years-old at the time of the incident. Prosecutors say the victim was at home, in the living room, on a couch. The touching stopped on this particular incident when the victim kicked Geist. Geist then left the victim alone.

The victim told two friends about the inappropriate touching, but made them swear not to tell.

Geist has a prior DUI conviction.