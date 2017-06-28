Va. Beach opening new, state-of-the-art Kempsville Rec Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A new state-of-the-art recreation center in Virginia Beach will open its doors to the public for the first time this week.

The grand opening for the Kempsville Recre​ation Center is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

City officials say the new rec center is a 87,116 square foot facility that has a double gymnasium, an indoor pool with zero-depth entry and early childhood classrooms.

Following Thursday’s grand opening, the rec center will stay open for public tours and use through Sunday, July 2. Hours for this weekend can be found on the City of Virginia Beach website.

The city posted a video to YouTube this week, showcasing what the new facility has to offer.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.