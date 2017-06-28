Va. Beach Man Accused of Killing his Girlfriend in Arizona

BUCKEYE, AZ (WAVY/AP) — Arizona authorities say they arrested a Virginia Beach man on suspicion of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

Buckeye police took 43-year-old Christopher Lloyd Peters of Virginia Beach into custody Monday night. Police say Peters and 60-year-old Katherine Linda Linker of Virginia Beach and Linker’s daughter recently moved into a home in Buckeye, west of Phoenix.

They say Peters and Linker got into an argument inside the home and he allegedly stabbed her in the neck with a small knife. Paramedics took Linker to a hospital, but died of her injuries.

They say Peters was still armed with a knife when officers arrived and, and they used a Taser on him before taking him into custody. It is unclear if he has an attorney.