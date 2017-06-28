Union members want to honor Hampton ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary Jackson

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Members of a local union want to honor Hampton native Mary Jackson.

Jackson, who passed away in 2005, was recently featured in the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures.”

United Steelworkers Local 8888 will present a letter and petitions today to Hampton’s Clerk of Council Office. Members want elected leaders to name or rename a street or public park to honor Jackson.

Jackson was part of a team of female African American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U-S space program.

Erin Kelly will have more on this story tonight on WAVY News 10.