Union members want to honor Hampton ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary Jackson

WAVY News Staff Published: Updated:
This image showing workers at NASA's Langley Research Center is part of an exhibit called "When the Computer Wore a Skirt: NASA's Human Computers," at the Hampton History Museum in Hampton, Va. The woman on the far right is engineer Mary Jackson, who was portrayed by Janelle Monae in the movie "Hidden Figures." The movie tells the story of African-American women who worked at NASA in the early 1960s. (NASA Langley Research Center via AP)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Members of a local union want to honor Hampton native Mary Jackson.

Jackson, who passed away in 2005, was recently featured in the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures.”

United Steelworkers Local 8888 will present a letter and petitions today to Hampton’s Clerk of Council Office. Members want elected leaders to name or rename a street or public park to honor Jackson.

Jackson was part of a team of female African American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U-S space program.

Erin Kelly will have more on this story tonight on WAVY News 10.