Tides welcome huge crowd for “Turn Back the Clock Night”

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Tides General Manager Joe Gregory believes Tuesday night may have been the largest Tuesday crowd of the season so far. As packed as the stands were at Harbor Park, the hot dog stands on the concourse may have been just as busy.

“Hot dogs are always something that bring fans out to the ball game,” said Gregory.

If that’s true, what about hot dogs that cost a measly .50 cents each? For the team’s “Turn Back the Clock Night,” fans could purchase a hot dog, a soda and popcorn, for just half a dollar each. “It’s a tradition here in Norfolk and people seem to be reacting well to it,” said Gregory.