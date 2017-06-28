The relationship between Norfolk and Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All month-long, 10 On Your Side has highlighted the rich naval history of our area.

June 28 is the 100th birthday of Naval Station Norfolk — the largest naval base in the world.

So how has the relationship between the city of Norfolk, and the Navy grown in the past 100 years?

In a special report tonight, WAVY’s Deanna LeBlanc takes a look at how it all began.

Like many long-lasting relationships, you’ll learn about bumps in the road.

That includes a time when some residents weren’t too fond of the sailors downtown.

Deanna also looks at how the city is working to honor the Navy and its many contributions with a long-lasting memorial mural.

“We have naval personnel who have coached our little league teams, they go to our churches, they serve on commissions. I think they’ve enriched us in so many ways that we may not even be aware of, ” said Peggy McPhillips, Norfolk historian.

In her full report tonight, see how the city and the Navy hope to preserve their relationship in the future.

