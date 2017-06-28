Shelter-in-place lifted at TCC Virginia Beach after attempted assault

UPDATE: A shelter-in-place order issued for students and staff at Tidewater Community College’s Virginia Beach campus has been lifted.

This is a breaking update. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Students and staff at Tidewater Community College’s Virginia Beach campus are being asked to shelter in place and lock doors after an armed man tried to assault an instructor Wednesday.

An alert from the school says the attempted assault happened in the Virginia Beach Building (Building G) around 3:10 p.m.

The school’s alert says a man armed with a handgun tried to assault a TCC instructor. The alert described the suspect as a black male, 6 feet tall, wearing a white tee-shirt and camouflage-style pants.

As of 4 p.m., the suspect was not in custody, according to the alert. Virginia Beach police and TCC security are on the scene to “secure the area and conduct an investigation,” the alert says.

A follow up message from TCC asks students and staff to shelter in place and lock doors.

A spokesperson for TCC says the suspect fled the scene.

Virginia Beach dispatchers say officers were called to TCC at 3:05 p.m. for a firearm alert. Dispatchers didn’t have further information.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police and are waiting to hear back. Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.