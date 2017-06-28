San Francisco company gives employees time off for activism

Protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge will hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities Friday, April 14, 2017, in San Francisco. U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick has scheduled a hearing on Friday on San Francisco's request for a court order blocking the Trump administration from cutting off funds to any of the nation's so-called sanctuary cities. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (WAVY) — Some activists in San Francisco can take off work and not have to worry about not getting paid.

Dozens of companies have started to support their employees as they hit the streets to fight for social justice.

One company, creative agency Traction in San Francisco, even gives employees two days off to protest a year. The so-called “Days of Action” encourages members of the community to get involved without being penalized.

Traction CEO Adam Kleinberg explained in a post on LinkedIn in April why he decided to give his employees time off for activism.

Kleinberg stated in the post:

We wanted this policy to be timeless—and not everyone’s political beliefs are the same. Some people might want to use it to participate in a protest. Some may want to use it to volunteer at a homeless shelter.

Some companies say encouraging protests could set a negative precedent by companies.

Many Bay Area companies say protesting comes with people’s passions.

