San Francisco company gives employees time off for activism

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (WAVY) — Some activists in San Francisco can take off work and not have to worry about not getting paid.

Dozens of companies have started to support their employees as they hit the streets to fight for social justice.

One company, creative agency Traction in San Francisco, even gives employees two days off to protest a year. The so-called “Days of Action” encourages members of the community to get involved without being penalized.

Traction CEO Adam Kleinberg explained in a post on LinkedIn in April why he decided to give his employees time off for activism.

Kleinberg stated in the post:

We wanted this policy to be timeless—and not everyone’s political beliefs are the same. Some people might want to use it to participate in a protest. Some may want to use it to volunteer at a homeless shelter.

Some companies say encouraging protests could set a negative precedent by companies.

Many Bay Area companies say protesting comes with people’s passions.

Weigh-in on this topic in our poll: