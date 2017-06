PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured in a shooting incident Wednesday in Portsmouth.

Emergency crews responded to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue at 11:03 p.m.

The victim suffered injuries to his leg, according to police.

Police say no further information is available at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

