Police: Hampton woman arrested for firing gunshots inside home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman was arrested after police say she fired gunshots inside a home early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the first block of South Boxwood Street. Police got to the scene and spoke with a man who said he was inside a home when he heard multiple gunshots. The man said it sounded as if the shots were fired within the home.

Police say a woman who the man knew was also inside the home at the time and was armed with a gun.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police charged 56-year-old Tina Marie Pagel with one count each of discharging a weapon within an occupied dwelling, attempting to commit a non-capital felony and family abuse.