Over 68K chest of drawers recalled due to tip-over, entrapment hazard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — More than 68,000 chest of drawers are being recalled by South Shore Industries because they pose serious tip-over and entrapment dangers to young children.

The recall involves the Summer Breeze-style five-drawer sets, which are sold in four colors. Each drawer has two round knobs.

The chests were sold from February 2005 through last December on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and other online retailers.

If the chests aren’t anchored to a wall, they could tip over and hurt or trap a child, which could result in injuries or death. No incidents have been reported.

Consumers can reach out to South Shore for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit. The company is also offering a free, one-time in-home installation of the kit.

South Shore is available at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. You can also send an email to service@southshore.ca.

For more information, go online.