NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have responded to a shooting inside of a McDonald’s on E. Princess Anne Road.

A tweet from police officials stated that officers were called to the scene just after 9 a.m.

Police said in another tweet that a 38-year-old was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A 54-year-old man was detained by police at the scene.

38yr old man taken to SNGH for treatment of non-life threatening injury & PD detained a 54yr old man @ the scene. pic.twitter.com/qBWaukPNhP — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 28, 2017

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest on this breaking news.