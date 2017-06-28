NFL stars Ryan, Brown visit William & Mary for All-Pro camp

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – The Nike Colonial All-Pro Football Camp continues to draw some of the biggest names in the NFL to Williamsburg. On Tuesday, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver visted Zable Stadium on the campus of the College and William & Mary, teaching both football and life lessons to hundreds of youngsters.

Ryan threw for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns last season, leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl, and earning league Most Valuable Players honors. Brown caught 106 passes for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Steelers’ all-pro wideout was the first on the field, and walked out to shouts of “A-B!”

“Just walking out to the field and to hear “A-B,” it never gets old,” said Brown. “That feeling of gratitude and gratefulness, the love the kids gave off today, is what it’s all about.”