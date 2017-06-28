Naval Station Norfolk holding cake cutting ceremony for centennial celebration

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Station Norfolk will hold a cake cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate its 100th birthday.

President Woodrow Wilson bought the land for the base back in 1917 after the United States entered World War I.

Now, it’s the world’s largest naval station, covering 6,200 acres and employing more than 67,000 people. The base supports more than 59 ships, 187 aircraft and 18 squadrons.

The Navy says Naval Station Norfolk has a significant economic impact on Hampton Roads.

Captain Rich McDaniel and Command Master Chief Marc Puco will conduct the cake cutting at 9:30 a.m.

