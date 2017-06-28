Map tells you exactly when, how long you’ll see total solar eclipse of 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Curious when you’ll be able to see this year’s total solar eclipse and how long it’ll last?

Look no further. A man named Xavier Jubier has used Google to create an interactive map that allows you to search for your exact address.

It then tells you exactly when the eclipse begins in your area and how long the maximum eclipse will last. Click here to check it out.

Jubier has also posted further information to help you understand the map and how it works. You can read about it at Eclipse2017.org.

According to the Associated Press, total solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, completely covering the sun and blocking out its light.

On August 21, the path of totality, or total darkness, will start near Lincoln City, Oregon and continue to Charleston, South Carolina, traveling 60 to 70 miles. The eclipse will last up to 2 minutes and 40 seconds in some areas and people living in Canada, Central America and the upper part of South America will see a partial eclipse. What makes this one so special — at least for Americans — is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.