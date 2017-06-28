Man sentenced to 20 years for sexual battery of child under 13

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 56-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday for aggravated sexual battery in Virginia Beach.

Prosecutors say Dwight M. Sullivan was sentenced to 20 years as well as three years of supervision for sexual battery of a child under the age of 13. This is the maximum sentence allowed by law for this charge.

The incident occurred on December 24, 2014, and according to evidence, Sullivan knew the victim.

After the assault was discovered, Sullivan fled to Baltimore and remained a fugitive until he was extradited back to Virginia Beach on March 30, 2015. He was found guilty on April 5, 2016.

Sullivan has prior convictions for burglary, assault, possession of controlled substances and sexual battery.