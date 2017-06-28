LGBT group at Justice Department honors transgender teen

Gloucester County High School senior Gavin Grimm, a transgender student, arrives for a news conference in Richmond, Va., Monday, March 6, 2017. The Supreme Court is handing the Gloucester High School transgender teen's case back to a lower court without reaching a decision. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A transgender teen who sued to be able to use the boys’ bathroom has been honored by an organization of LGBT Justice Department employees.

The case had been destined for the Supreme Court, which decided not to hear it after the Trump administration reversed an Obama-era directive on transgender access to public school bathrooms.

DOJ Pride, an organization of LGBT Justice Department employees, on Wednesday recognized Gavin Grimm’s contributions to the LGBT community. Grimm sued the board of his eastern Virginia high school for the right to use the boy’s bathroom.


Grimm told The Associated Press the award was “beautifully symbolic of the fact that there are still people working for equality in every corner of the world.”