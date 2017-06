PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with Baxter Simmons from Americana Roadside Grill, a new restaurant located on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach. The executive chef prepared us two of his premiere dishes: Sloppy Joe Sliders and Pimento Cheese Sliders with milkshakes.

Americana Roadside Grill

981 Laskin Road

Virginia Beach, Virginia

(757) 961-4303

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Americana Roadside Grill.