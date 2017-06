PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A person with a gunshot wound showed up at a Portsmouth hospital Wednesday, according to dispatchers.

Officers were called to Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center at 8:09 p.m.

Dispatchers didn’t have any information about the victim’s injuries. It’s also not clear where the victim was shot.

Stay with WAVY.com for any updates on this developing story.