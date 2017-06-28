GOP gubernatorial candidate Gillespie addresses health care battle

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Democrats want to hear from Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie on how he would help Virginians at risk of losing health insurance under the GOP plan. They held a news conference in front of the State Capitol Wednesday morning.

“Ed Gillespie has ducked, clammed up, demurred and dodged in every way possible to avoid telling Virginians where he stands on this disastrous bill,” said Democratic Caucus Chair Del. Charniele Herring, who added that children, senior citizens and working families across the Commonwealth are all at risk.

“Legislators, we tend to get comfortable, some of them,” she said. “And they’re in their soft chairs and they have their health care coverage. But what about the rest of Americans, and what about the rest of Virginians who don’t have that comfort and that security?”

Soon after the news conference, Gillespie issued a statement. And while he says Obamacare “must be replaced,” he is sympathetic of those with pre-existing conditions.

Lieutenant Governor Northam wants to keep Obamacare even though it has driven insurers out of Virginia, raised out-of-pocket costs for patients, denied us our choice of doctors, and killed full-time jobs. It must be replaced, but any replacement legislation cannot punish fiscally responsible states like Virginia that did not expand Medicaid, and must protect those with pre-existing conditions, lower the costs of premiums and deductibles, and restore choice in our doctors. We have to strike that balance at the federal level and, at the same time, foster more competition through state policies that will help bring prices down for consumers.” — Ed Gillespie