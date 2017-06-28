Former All-American Schweers joins W&M coaching staff

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Chelsie Schweers says her ultimate goal is to be a head coach one day. The only four-time All-American in Christopher Newport University history took her first step towards that goal on Tuesday, joining the coaching staff at the College of William & Mary as Director of Basketball Operations.

“My playing career is closing and the next chapter is opening and I think what better opportunity it was for me to be at William and Mary with coach (Ed) Swanson and his staff,” said Schweers, who broke Karen Barefoot’s CNU record with 2,869 career points.

The Chesapeake native (Hickory High School) followed up a storied collegiate career playing six years overseas, notably in Greece, Iceland and Australia.

Now a member of the USA South Conference Hall of Fame, she’ll begin working with a Tribe team who finished 20-11 last season, 9-9 in the Colonial Athletic Association, and advanced to the CAA Tournament semifinals. “When I went on campus it was just evident to me that it was just a family oriented, winning, cultture that I’m just so excited to be a part of,” said Schweers.