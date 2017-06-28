Dozens arrested in recent drug and gun sting plead guilty to charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say 16 people who were recently arrested in a law enforcement sting have pleaded guilty to various charges.

The FBI says more than 150 law enforcement officers from agencies including Norfolk police and Virginia State Police were involved in “Operation Riptide” on March 1.

The sting resulted in the arrest of 16 people of their roles in selling drugs and guns in Norfolk.

All 16 people arrested have pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

“Operation Riptide was a significant and expertly coordinated takedown of dangerous criminals here in Hampton Roads,” said Dana J. Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

More than 50 firearms — including three assault rifles and 47 handguns — over 17 grams of heroin, 65 grams of powder cocaine and 290 grams of crack cocaine were seized during the operation. Eighteen of the guns seized were stolen or did not have serial numbers.

Here are the suspects who were arrested (and have pleaded guilty):

Name, Aka Age, Hometown Pleaded Guilty to the Following Charge(s) Date of Guilty plea Darryl Moore, aka “Little Darryl” 28, Norfolk Felon in Possession of a Firearm March 16 Kejuan Dante Perry, aka “KP” 25, Chesapeake Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime March 21 Maurice Owen Johnson, aka “Dink” 28, Norfolk Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime March 22 Leonard Lee Brickhouse, aka “Leo Brixx” 24, Norfolk Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime March 29 Evrick Speight, aka “P” 23, Virginia Beach Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime April 5 Jason Gilliard, aka “Hoodro Wilson” 32, Virginia Beach Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin April 10 Lamare Pierre Jordan, aka”L” 30, Norfolk Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime April 11 James Andre Martin, aka “Big Buff” 44, Norfolk Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Felon in Possession of a Firearm April 10 Keone Devon Perry 23, Chesapeake Transfer of Firearm to Prohibited Person April 10 Carl Lee Walton, aka “CJ” 22, Virginia Beach Felon in Possession of a Firearm April 11 Demetrius Lamont, Davis, aka “Meat” 39, Norfolk Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime April 26 James Curtis Lamb 28, Chesapeake Felon in Possession of a Firearm May 2 Adrean Lamont Hall 25, Virginia Beach Felon in Possession of a Firearm May 15 James Edward Hill 43, Norfolk Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime May 18 Joseph Maurice Dobey 38, Norfolk Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime May 30 Michael Ovall Jackson 34, Norfolk Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 28 Grams or More of Cocaine Base June 28