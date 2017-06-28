Chesapeake police seek suspect in 7-Eleven robberies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who they think robbed the same 7-Eleven store twice.

Officials say the man entered the 7-Eleven in the 4000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and demanded money from the cashier.

Detectives believe the same man robbed this store back on March 19. In both robberies, the suspect was dressed similarly and had his hand covered with fabric, implying he had a gun underneath.

The suspect ran from the store with cash each time.

There were no injuries reported.

If you recognize this suspect or know anything about these robberies, call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.