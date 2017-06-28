Cat found dead in Hampton house after crews battle fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A cat was found dead inside of a Hampton home after crews battled a fire for an hour Tuesday night.

Crews were called to a home on Burton Street just after 8:15 p.m.

Hampton fire officials say crews found smoke coming from the back of the home, and flames showing from two windows. No one was home at the time.

Officials say the fire was contained and extinguished in one hour. The home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

A cat was found dead inside the home.

Officials say the occupants did not request Red Cross assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.