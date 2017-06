PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Old Dominion University Alumni Association. They were here to tell us about their Inaugural Monarch Cobia Classic Fishing Tournament.

The Alumni Relations Associate Vice President Joy Jefferson was eager to tell us more.

Inaugural Monarch Cobia Classic

July 13 – 15, 2017

Dock Party & Awards

Saturday, July 15 at 7:00 p.m.

The Marina at Marina Shores

Virginia Beach, Virginia

ODUAlumni.org or Odualumni.org/CobiaClassic.