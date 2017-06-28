At least 1 seriously injured in crash on I-264E in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 264 east in Portsmouth.

Virginia State Police were called to the accident on I-264 east at Portsmouth Boulevard at 10:26 p.m.

One eastbound lane of I-264 is closed. Police are still investigating.

