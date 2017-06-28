1.2 million Virginians expected to travel for July Fourth

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a million Virginia residents are expected to travel to celebrate July Fourth.

AAA made the projection in a statement Wednesday, saying it expects 1.2 million Virginians to travel 50 miles or more from home. The projection is a 3 percent increase over 2016.

One million Virginians are expected to drive to their destinations, and there’s good news for drivers. AAA also says that as of Tuesday, Virginia gas prices are on average $2.03 per gallon. That’s 10 cents less than at this time last year.

