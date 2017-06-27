Security guard charged in fatal Chesapeake shooting due in court

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The security guard accused of shooting and killing a man in Chesapeake is due in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

This will be the first time that Johnathan Cromwell will appear in front of a judge with his new defense.

Attorneys who initially represented Cromwell were removed from the case, after a Chesapeake judge accepted their motion in April.

Court paperwork showed communication between Cromwell and his attorneys had broken down — to the point where attorney felt they could no longer provide legal advice. Cromwell is now being represented by a public defender.

The 21-year-old is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen in the River Walk Community back in January.

Chen’s family says he was playing Pokemon Go at the time of the incident — something he reportedly did to keep up with his children and grandchildren.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney says Cromwell shot at Chen more than six times while he was in a van, with four bullets going into his chest.

Andrew Sacks, attorney for the security firm that hired Cromwell, said in February that the 21-year-old acted in self-defense when he fired at Chen.

The River Walk Community ended its contract with the firm, Citywide Protection Services, Inc., in late-February.

Since he was charged, Cromwell has twice been denied bond by different Chesapeake judges. Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

