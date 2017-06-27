Reckless driving suspect caught in Gloucester Point area following chase

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A reckless driving suspect is in custody — and facing several charges — after authorities say he was caught Friday in the Gloucester Point area.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that they received a report of a reckless driver from York County.

Deputies located the vehicle, a white 2016 Chevy Silverado, driving north on George Washington Memorial Highway.

The sheriff’s office says the driver refused to stop, drove recklessly and drove into the median several times during the chase.

The truck was eventually stopped in the 5200 block of George Washington, around Rappahannock Concrete.

Victor Blumberg, the driver, was arrested for driving under the influence, eluding police, DUI refusal, possession of marijuana, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, and failure to obey highway signs.

The DUI offense would be BLumber’s second in five years, according to the sheriff’s office.

Blumberg is being held by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

Reckless Driving Suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Victor Blumberg. Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Victor Blumberg. Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities are now seeking information on the reported reckless manner Blumburg was driving before and during the case.

Call 804-693-3890 if you have any information.