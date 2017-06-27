Reck on the Road: George Sosnak Baseballs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A very unique art exhibit is coming to the Chrysler Museum of Art in July. It is the artwork of George Sosnak, who used baseballs as his canvas to combine his passion for baseball and art.

Local collector Kirk Levy stumbled onto Sosnak’s work some 30 years ago. Levy told Chris Reckling about these one-of-a-kind baseballs and what it was like meeting Sosnak himself in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.

Having a Ball: George Sosnak’s Striking Portraits from America’s Pastime

Chrysler.org/exhibitions/having-a-ball/

Available to view from July 6th to August 27th.

The Chrysler Museum of Art is free to the public.