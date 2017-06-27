Proposal to move Virginia Beach City Hall to Town Center off the table

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A proposed plan to move Virginia Beach City Hall to Town Center will not move forward.

Mayor Will Sessoms says the city is still looking for a new location, but Town Center is off the table.

Officials say the building is 49 years old and has several issues that need to be fixed, including the removal of asbestos containing materials and the installation of new electrical and heating and air conditioning systems.

A study determined that building a new City Hall at Town Center would cost $65 million. At a public meeting about the issue Monday, a majority of the 61 residents who attended were opposed to the idea.

If the city decides to stay at the Municipal Complex in Princess Anne, they could either renovate and expand the current facility or build a new, three-story building. Both options would cost about $55 million, according to the city.

The city is still looking for input from residents.

Another public meeting is set for July 26 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. The third and final meeting is Aug. 23 at the Westin in Town Center. Both meetings are from 6 to 8 p.m. Officials will also host an informational question and answer via Facebook Live on July 26 from 5 to 6 p.m.

