All clear given after bomb threat called in to Hampton courthouse

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A bomb threat was called in to the Hampton courthouse building Tuesday morning, according to police.

Hampton police officials tweeted Tuesday morning that traffic delays were expected in the downtown area due to the threat. The all clear was given not long after this notice was tweeted from police.

All clear given on the scene of the bomb threat. Thank you for your patience! — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 27, 2017

In another tweet, police said the threat was related to the Circuit Court building.

It is unclear what time the courthouse received the threat.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more from police. Stay tuned for updates.