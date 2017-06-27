Parts of I-564 to be closed for the next two weekends

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Drivers taking eastbound and westbound on I-564 will have to take detours for the next two weekends while parts of the interstate are closed for construction.

Each closed segment will be about two miles and will be closed to traffic from June 30 to July 3, and from July 7 to July 10. Both weekend closures will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and last until 3 a.m. Monday.

Detours will be set up.

The eastbound closure will extend from Naval Station/Gate 3A to the US 460 Granby Street/Hampton exit. The westbound closure will extend from the SR 406 Terminal Boulevard/SR 337 Hampton Boulevard exit to SR 337 Hampton Boulevard/Naval Station Gate 3A.

Eastbound travelers are advised to exit at Admiral Taussig Boulevard, make a U-turn, make a left on Hampton Boulevard and then make a left onto Terminal Boulevard. Westbound travelers should exit at Terminal Boulevard and make a right onto Hampton Boulevard.

The closures will allow workers to install bridge beams and girders for the I-564 Intermodal Connector flyover ramp.

Closures will occur as scheduled unless delayed by weather or other factors.