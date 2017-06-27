Official: Amtrak train damaged by debris, stopped in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An Amtrak train headed for Newport News came into contact with debris and has suspended service in Williamsburg, according to a spokesperson with Amtrak.

Kimberly Woods, of Amtrak Media Relations, Northeast Regional Train 67 has been stopped due to mechanical issues.

Woods says the train was damaged after it came into contact with debris at 11:20 a.m. near Williamsburg. Crews are working to investigate the damage.

Woods says there are 84 passengers on board, and they are working to provide alternate transportation.

The train left from Boston and was headed to Newport News. Woods says there have been no reports to injuries to passengers or crew members.

